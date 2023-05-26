Harker Heights residents will be going to the polls again next week, as voters elect two members to the City Council.
Because no candidates for the Place 2 and Place 4 council seats received a majority of the votes in their three-way races, the top two finishers will meet in a June 10 runoff.
Early voting for the runoff begins Tuesday at the Harker Heights Recreation Center.
Michael Blomquist won the mayor’s seat with nearly 54% of the vote, avoiding a runoff.
Former Mayor Spencer H. Smith was term-limited by the city charter and ineligible to seek reelection.
In order to run for the mayor’s seat, Blomquist had to relinquish the final year on the term of his Place 2 seat.
In the race for the Place 2 council seat, Stacey Wilson finished with 1,091 votes or 48.3%, Hal Schiffman had 740 votes or 32.7%. Shane Hodyniak finished with 430 votes.
Wilson and Schiffman will face off in the runoff.
Also in a runoff are two candidates for the Place 4 seat.
Incumbent Lynda Nash finished with 1,116 votes, or 49.6%, followed by Mike Aycock with 968 votes, or 43%. Adonias Frias finished with 166 votes.
Nash and Aycock will square off in the runoff as well.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday next week, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 5.
The polls will be open for extended hours on the final day of early voting, Tuesday, June 6. Voting will be accommodated from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Election Day, Saturday, June 10, polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Harker Heights Recreation Center is at 307 Miller’s Crossing, across from City Hall.
