Early voting got underway Monday in Harker Heights municipal election, and through Wednesday, 616 residents had cast their ballots.
Monday’s early-voting totals were 192 ballots cast in the city election, and 355 cast in the Killeen ISD / Central Texas College board elections — which are being held jointly at the city’s early-voting location.
Tuesday’s totals were 252 ballots cast in the municipal election and 397 ballots in the KISD / CTC elections.
On Wednesday, voters cast 172 in the city election and 303 in the KISD / CTC elections.
Early voting continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Monday at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Early concludes Tuesday, with polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., also at the Recreation Center.
The municipal election features three contested races on the ballot — two for seats on the City Council as well as the mayor’s post.
Running for mayor are Michael Blomquist, Vitalis Dubininkas, Jackeline Soriano Fountain, David M. Jones and Marva Solomon.
The city’s current mayor, Spencer H. Smith, is stepping down after two consecutive three-year terms, as mandated in the city’s charter.
Blomquist is vacating the final year of his city council term to seek the mayor’s post.
Running to fill his Place 2 seat for one year are Shane Hodyniak, Hal Schiffman and Stacey Wilson.
Seeking a full three-year term in Place 4 are Mike Aycock, Adonias Frias and incumbent Lynda Nash, who is seeking a second term.
Also on the Harker Heights ballot is a referendum on the city council’s repeal of Proposition A, an ordinance to decriminalize misdemeanor amounts of marijuana, which voters approved in November.
The City Council, in a 4-1 vote, repealed the ordinance on the grounds that it contradicted state drug laws.
The May 6 referendum — again called Proposition A — asks voters the question:
Shall the ordinance repealing Chapter 133, “Marijuana Enforcement,” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Harker Heights be approved?
A “yes” vote is in favor of upholding the repeal of the original Prop A. A “no” vote calls for returning the original Prop A marijuana ordinance to the city’s books.
However, in a news release issued April 21, the city announced that according to Section 10.16 of the city’s code of ordinances, a vote to repeal the council’s repeal of the original Proposition A will not revive the ordinance, in the opinion of City Attorney Charlie Olson.
The ordinance’s backers argue that the city attorney’s opinion is not supported by other areas of the city charter.
Harker Heights voters also will have an opportunity to decide who fills the lone contested seat on the Killeen ISD board of trustees.
In that race, Henry C. Perry is challenging longtime incumbent Marvin Rainwater for the Place 4 seat.
Also on the ballot for the May 6 election will be a contested race for the Central Texas College board of trustees.
In that race, incumbent Don Armstrong is seeking reelection to his Place 6 seat. He is being challenged by Camron Cochran and Ernest Wilkerson.
