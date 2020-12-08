Early voting began Wednesday in the Dec. 19 runoff election for the Place 4 seat on the Harker Heights City Council.
The runoff is between Lynda Nash, the top vote-getter in the Nov. 3 municipal election, and Terry Delano, the second-place finisher.
Since neither candidate in the three-way race received more than 50% of the votes cast, a runoff is required.
In the Nov. 3 election, Nash led the three candidates with 4,781 votes or 42.32%, followed by Delano with 3,696 votes or 32.72% and Jeffrey Keith Harris with 2,820 votes or 24.96%
Since none of the candidates received more than 50%of the vote, the top two vote-getters — Nash and Delano — advanced to the runoff election.
Early voting continues through Dec. 15 at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
Hours for early voting are as follows:
Friday, Dec. 4, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 7, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 10, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 11, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 14, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
On Election Day, voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
