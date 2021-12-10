As Killeen ISD prepares to open Chaparral High School in August 2022, Superintendent Dr. John Craft has named Gina Brown as principal of the district’s sixth comprehensive high school. Brown is the current principal of Eastern Hills Middle School, where she quickly established a culture of high expectations while maintaining positive relationships with students and staff.
According to a news release from the Killeen Independent School District, Brown strives to mentor and inspire students to embrace a growth mindset so that they are prepared to be lifelong learners and productive members of society.
She spent nine years in the classroom and has a strong reputation as an instructional leader at the high school level. While working in campus administration, Brown was responsible for testing, discipline and attendance, transportation and the implementation of several Title I programs.
Since joining the district, Brown has supported not only her campus but also current KISD high school initiatives to include an intervention program that encourages campus engagement. She has a clear vision of what the high school experience should be from a student perspective. Prior to joining Killeen ISD, she was the assistant principal of Weiss High School in Pflugerville ISD, where she was directly involved with the opening of the campus.
“Gina possesses an unrelenting passion for students and excellent relational skills that will help establish a powerful team of professionals to support teachers in the work of educating well-rounded students,” Craft said.
Brown has her master’s in educational administration from Concordia University and her bachelor’s in marketing from the University of Houston.
Brown is excited to transition into her new role in January.
Dr. Nino Etienne will succeed Brown as principal of Eastern Hills Middle School at the start of the calendar year. Etienne is currently serving as the principal for Gateway Middle and High School, where he has mentored and challenged students to reach their maximum potential since 2019, KISD said in the release.
Etienne’s roots run deep in Killeen ISD, starting with the district in 2007 as a teacher at Willow Springs and quickly moving into campus leadership as assistant principal of Killeen High in 2012. In his short time at Gateway, he has led several positive initiatives encouraging students to give back to the community, engage in random acts of kindness and invited community members to mentor students. He believes positivity breeds positivity and is excited to build a legacy at Eastern Hills Middle School, the release stated.
Craft said, “Dr. Etienne has demonstrated his abilities to articulate high expectations for his students and staff and remains a servant leader at heart. It has been a pleasure to witness his leadership skills grow and progress with Killeen ISD.”
Etienne has his doctorate in educational leadership from Keiser University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where he also received his master’s degree in educational leadership.
Sharita Herrera, a current assistant principal at Gateway Middle and High School, will serve as the interim principal of the Gateway complex.
