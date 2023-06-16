For the second year in a row, Eastern Hills Middle School in Harker Heights will be getting a new principal.
Killeen ISD announced this week that the school’s current principal, Dr. Nino Etienne, will be the new principal of Chaparral High School in Killeen this fall.
Etienne became Eastern Hills’ principal at the start of the 2022-2023 school year, replacing Gina Brown, who had been named Chaparral’s principal in its inaugural year of operation.
Brown’s contract was not renewed last month, following a district investigation into an alleged incident regarding a text conversation between her and her administrators that surfaced on social media.
Replacing Etienne as Eastern Hills’ principal will be Jacqulyn Bridge, who was an assistant principal at Chaparral.
Her new position becomes effective in July.
Bridge started her educational career as a Special Education teacher in Hawaii before moving to KISD 10 years ago.
Once in the district, Ms. Bridge started off as a Special Education teacher, then transitioned to Academic Advisor at Rancier Middle School. In 2017, she was named assistant principal of Roy J. Smith Middle School before moving to Chaparral High School last year.
Bridge has a master’s degree in special education from the University of Phoenix in Honolulu, Hawaii.
According to a district news release, Etienne has a proven track record of excellence in communication, relationship building, and creating a culture that best supports the mission of the district, teach so that students learn to their maximum potential.
He has dedicated the majority of his career to high school students in Killeen ISD, the release stated.
Students first referred to Dr. Etienne as “Coach” in 2007 at Willow Springs Elementary School and Killeen High School before moving into campus leadership as assistant principal of Killeen High in 2012.
In 2019, Etienne took over Gateway Middle and High School and led several positive initiatives encouraging students to give back to the community, engage in random acts of kindness, and invited community members to mentor students, the release stated.
Etienne holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Keiser University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he also received his master’s degree in Educational Leadership.
Rancier Middle School will kick off the 2023-24 school year with a familiar face returning as principal, Dr. Janelle Muhammad.
Muhammad was most recently the assistant Principal of Robert M. Shoemaker High School but prior to 2018, she was a curriculum instructional specialist and assistant principal at Rancier.
Muhammad has her doctorate in Transformational Leadership from Concordia University and a masters in Curriculum and Instruction from Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.
The principalship was vacated after Alan Gawryszewski accepted another position in the district.
Dr. Cynetria McGriff will be the new principal of Manor Middle School in Killeen.
McGriff has devoted over 24 years to public education and is a transformational campus leader, the district’s release stated. She spent the majority of her tenure in Dallas ISD.
Following her time as a classroom teacher, McGriff served as a campus testing coordinator, social studies instructional coach, assistant principal, and interim high school principal.
McGriff has her doctorate in Education Administration from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The current principal, Rhea Bell, accepted a director position within the district earlier this year.
