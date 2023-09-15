Eclipses and equinoxes are themes this week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Sun, Moon, and Stars Workshop for pre-registered participants offers strategies for engaging children with STEAM activities is at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Weekend Dungeons & Dragons for ages 14 and older is offered from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Game Room hours are from noon to 3 p.m. Monday and Friday for children and teenagers.
Maker Space hours for children and teenagers begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Dungeons & Dragons for ages 14 and older is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Book Discussion Club will discuss Ha Jin’s “Waiting” is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. For a virtual meeting invitation, email
Looking for your next read? Recently arriving books to the library catalog include fiction and nonfiction beginning with these titles:
“Berry Song,” written and illustrated by Michaela Goade;
“Bomb Shelter: Love, Time, and Other Explosives,” by Mary Laura Philpott;
“Dominicana,” by Angie Cruz;
“Maybe Maybe Marisol Rainey,” written and illustrated by Erin Entrada Kelly;
“Milo Imagina El Mundo,” by Matt de la Peña
“Olga Dies Dreaming,” by Xochitl Gonzalez;
“Overkill,” by Sandra Brown;
“The Souvenir Museum: Stories,” by Elizabeth McCracken;
“Woman Without Shame: Poems,” by Sandra Cisneros.
Caregivers and children ages three to five are invited to register for Adventures in Literacy, a school- readiness program to be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. Celebrate the adventures of Johnny Appleseed and the autumnal equinox with fun facts and activities. To register, 254-953-5491.
