It is the time for giving, especially the way the year 2020 has been.
As the holidays approach, Educated Angels is adopting families and individuals who could use some assistance.
“We started doing this for individuals and families in need because we take care of our families, said Sibyl Sheppard.
If you are a family in need or would like to adopt a family or individual in need for the holidays, please contact Tina Capito at T.Capito@gohctx.com.
In order to be adopted, Capito must be contacted by today.
Anyone who would like to adopt an individual or family for the holidays is asked to contact Capito by Dec. 18.
She will then select a person or a family wish list and then you can drop off the gift before Dec. 18 to 5200 W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, Texas 76542.
According to Capito, “Educated Angels has been doing this for the past five years”
Educated Angels will also be hosting a free toy give away. Toys will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis until all toys are depleted.
The event will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 2304/2206 W. Stan Schlueter Loop (Ohana/MSHQ).
The organization will also have drive-thru lights, free toy, Santa, and canned food drive for the HARP program.
Please remain in your vehicle. One toy per child per vehicle. For more information for this event, contact educatedangels2012@gmail.com or Facebook: Educated Angels.
