“Solving problems is fun,” Parker Werner, 8, of Salado said Wednesday as he and several other home-schooled students gathered at Educational Outfitters in Harker Heights for a “science session.”
Parker and his brother Pierce, 6, are part of a growing number of home-schooled children who are taking advantage of community programs that are designed for students in STEM curriculums.
The boys’ mom, Kendra Werner, was pleased with the imagination the science session sparked. This was the first time she and her sons were able to participate in the monthly program and all three are looking forward to next time.
The retail store has been in business for more than 26 years in Harker Heights. But, new owners are trying out ideas for a changing education environment since taking over in May of this year.
Jaime Williams, together with her parents, Eileen and Ron Walcik, and sister Melissa Walcik, now own the business and — they are all former teachers.
“I have had a dream to do this for a long time,” Williams said. And, when this opportunity presented itself last spring, “everything came together to make it come true.”
Eileen Walcik pointed out some new products the store features.
“In this age with STEM and STEAM programs, we needed to be sensitive to what teachers need to be successful,” she said. “Especially when the teachers are the parents also.”
The science session teacher, Jayne Doxsey, is a retired teacher with 40 years of teaching experience — much of it in the Killeen Independent School District.
During her tenure she worked with every member of the owner’s family at one time or another.
“I was her teacher’s aide,” Jaime Williams said.
The idea behind “science sessions” resulted from good old-fashioned brainstorming; Doxsey and Eileen Walcik have both done home-schooling with family members. Their shared experiences gave them a special insight as to what might be needed for this particular education demographic and soon, they developed an action-plan.
For Wednesday’s program, Doxsey presented students with a problem to solve giving them specific parameters for discovering a solution.
Each team was given a stack of index cards, tape, scissors and a mini plush toy.
The task was to create a structure which would support the weight of the toy for at least 10 seconds without collapsing — and, the structure had to be at least 24 inches tall.
Laughter and frustration mixed with smiles and exasperation as kids and adults tested their structures. Some fell apart, others bent down.
Doxsey exclaimed over each creation and offered assistance if it was needed.
“If it falls apart, you learned something,” Doxsey said.
The retail business offers many supplies and encourages educators in any field to search their store for resources.
Owners are working to develop additional free classes and workshops in the future.
Educational Outfitters is located at 400 E. Central Texas Expressway, across from the Market Heights shopping center, in Harker Heights..
