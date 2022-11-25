Singer and entertainer Joe McDermott was a welcome guest at the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library in Harker Heights on Nov. 16.
He performed a series of musical selections, singing and dancing for a rapt audience, mostly home-schooled students, in a presentation that got several rounds of giggles, laughter and hearty applause.
McDermott has a passion for introducing kids to music and as he plays his guitar, he encourages group participation. The entertainer’s quick wit and smiles proved to be contagious.
In another setting that followed his concert, McDermott spoke to about a dozen interested kids in a classroom setting. This portion of the class was designed to help students on a more one-on-one basis.
“It is easier to help them find their own song-writing ability,” McDermott said.
He asked students to think about how to perform music.
“Can you hum? Can you sing? Can you whistle?” he asked.
By now, many of the kids began to participate, showing off their musical skills. Some recalled past performances of a favorite song or television commercial.
Then, he asked them about their favorite things. These answers solicited loud responses as children shouted out a variety of interests.
“Unicorns. Butterflies,” said students at one table.
“Kindness and love,” said another.
After the group settled down a bit, McDermott asked about rhyming words. Could the kids match their favorite things with a word that rhymed?
“I like fish,” Steven Bowles, 6, said. “Fish, wish, kiss, dish”
This got a great laugh from his classmates. McDermott pushed him a bit and said, “Can you make up a sentence with rhyming words for fish?”
That’s when Bowles became a songwriter. McDermott loaned him his guitar and Steven sang his “Dish for a Fish” song. Most of the other kids began to participate and had a great time making up funny rhymes to their favorite words.
The next step in the process involved a little more thinking. McDermott picked up his guitar and played several chords. Some were “minor” chords, where the sound was a bit melancholy. And, then he played some “major” chords with a broader sound. He asked the kids to decide if the notes made them sad or happy.
“You will need to decide if your song is generally happy or sad,” McDermott said. “Or, it could start out slow and sad, and then end up happy and faster.”
Then, McDermott asked the kids to use some paper and markers to draw their ideas on paper.
“Make a list of your favorite things. Then draw a picture, tell a story by drawing it.”
By the end of the session, the children were pleased with their results and all were wearing a smile like Joe’s.
