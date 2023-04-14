Randy Hall, 37, also known as Mr. Redd Daundadawg, lives in Harker Heights.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 5:46 pm
Randy Hall, 37, also known as Mr. Redd Daundadawg, lives in Harker Heights.
What is your occupation?
I am an event planner for the celebrities.
Married? Kids?
I am happily married to a beautiful goddess named Monica.
Where you from originally?
I am from Killeen, born at Darnall Army Hospital. Raised in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
My grandparents were military and got stationed here from Louisiana.
Do you have any siblings?
Yes, I have one sister and I am the oldest.
What made you become a event planner?
For over 10 years I was a rapper signed to a label, DWE records. Traveling the world, I caught the eye of a lot of promoters and club owners who would ask me to host their event or create a show to fill in weekend they had nothing planned for.
Over the next five years I would be contracted with different clubs to throw events on the slow days. As time went by, my name started getting tossed in celebrities’ ears whenever they wanted to throw a show and reach out to me for assistance.
Doing this has labeled me the number one host and event planner of Texas.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
The community itself is a family. Every street has friends, cousins, moms all right next to each other. My whole persona, work ethic all comes from Harker Heights.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the fact that they closed the beer barn. Plus, I haven’t received my key to the city yet.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Jack in the Box.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
Every place in Market Heights. Ever since Market Heights was built, I catch myself there a lot.
What community work do you do?
I feed the homeless, I do blood drives, artist showcases, and celebrities’ tours.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “Robert Beck, the Story of Iceberg Slim.”
What is the last movie that you saw?
Ever since the pandemic, I stopped going to the theaters. The Apps on TV spoiled me. I am on Netflix and Hulu a lot. I am currently watching “The Godfather of Harlem” and “Wu Tang Saga” and “Outlier Banks.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself being the number one event planner in the world. On my days off, I see myself in my paid for house watching television.
