The Exchange Club of Killeen honored the Harker Heights Police and Fire/Rescue Officers of the Year at its Oct. 4 meeting.
Honored from the Harker Heights Police Department is Sgt. Detective Raphael Baumgeartel (right in picture), who has been with the department since April 2010. He will be promoted to lieutenant on Oct. 22.
His nomination acknowledged his impeccable memory. He is able to recall things such as cases, people, and vehicles from past events. He handles the majority of the department’s reported financial crime cases, remaining motivated despite the rise of cases.
He was nominated for his continuous knowledge, commitment and respect on a daily basis.
Also honored was Harker Heights Fire/Rescue Officer and Fire Investigation Lt. Randy Ray (left in picture).
Lt. Ray was nominated due to the diligent work he has done on arson events in the city of Harker Heights.
He was nominated by both HHPD and HHFD for his work on a Fire/Homicide. The work he did, his attention to detail and efforts led to the arrest in a homicide.
He gathered key evidence that assisted with the arrest. Lt. Ray handles arson events in Harker Heights and the Nolanville ETJ. He helped to solve a series of arsons that led to the arrest of a suspect who is believed to have caused 11 structure fires in Nolanville and six in Harker Heights.
Ray served on a joint taskforce with HHPD, and state and federal law enforcement. This is not the only thing that he was nominated for, but many others.
Those recognized each received a certification of appreciation and a $50 check from the Exchange Club of Killeen.
