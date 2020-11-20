The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held a day of craft swapping last Saturday, allowing people in the area to drop off items they no longer have need of and taking other items they might be able to use. These items included items such as paint, yarn and even wood crafts.
To go along with the crafting theme, the library also posted a couple of crafting videos on its Facebook page, one of them by Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs, who showed viewers how to make a “leafy lantern.”
Materials needed were: a vase (either glass or plastic — Gibbs used glass—of any size or shape); leaves (real or fake — Gibbs used colorful fake leaves, which can be bought at any store carrying crafting supplies. She also said the craft can be done with stickers); crafting glue such as Mod Podge; a foam brush or sponge; a battery powered tea light; rubber bands; and a bowl to hold the glue.
The first thing Gibbs did was place her vase on an overturned cup. This gave it not only height and better visibility, it also helped to prevent it sticking to the work surface. “Keep in mind, this will be very messy,” Gibbs warned.
She then chose a few leaves and generously painted them with the glue making sure to leave some space between the leaves for the next stage of the craft.
“You can add as many leaves as you wish, whatever you feel will look best,” Gibbs said.
She then secured the leaves with rubber bands to hold them in place as they dried. “Without the rubber bands, the leaves will fall off just due to how long it takes for the glue to dry,” Gibbs explained. “The rubber bands ... will help (the leaves) stay in place as the glue dries.”
After allowing the leaves to dry for a couple of hours, Gibbs removed the rubber bands and began to paint the vase (and leaves) with the glue. “Whenever you do this, try to put a lot on there to try to smooth everything out,” Gibbs said. “Whenever you are painting the leaves, try to make sure that you cover (them) completely. ... While you’re doing this, try to flatten the leaves onto the vase.”
She said not to worry if there are clumpy areas from where the glue dried previously; it only “shows it is original and hand-crafted.”
The video can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/438135590913230.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.