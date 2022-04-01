Families in Crisis, a Killeen-based nonprofit, netted around $22,000 in a fundraiser at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights on Saturday.
Larry Moehnke, secretary of the Families in Crisis board of directors, said his hope had been to raise around $25,000.
Moehnke explained Thursday that the fundraiser is crucial because the proceeds can be used for anything, as opposed to grants that have specific uses.
In the event’s first installment since a few weeks before the coronavirus pandemic, more than 150 people gathered in the Parish Center of St. Paul Chong Hasong Catholic Church to sample food and wine offerings. The wine pairing event is the main fundraiser for Families in Crisis, a local nonprofit organization that has two domestic violence shelters and a homeless shelter.
“Our mission is so critical to the most vulnerable in our particular community,” Moehnke said at the event. “And you talk about domestic violence survivors, you talk about the homeless, I mean, they’re the most vulnerable individuals that we have in our community.”
Along with the wine pairing, attendees bid on myriad items in a silent auction. All proceeds from the auction and the event will go to Families in Crisis.
Veronica Joseph, shelter manager for the Killeen domestic violence shelter, said she was thrilled to see so many people supporting the event.
The money that is raised will go to all of the organization’s shelters and services, which Joseph said is needed to offset some other things.
“There are various things that we need that may not be covered under grants that we utilize since we are a nonprofit,” she said. “Really, items that we need to help are called ‘starting over kits,’ which essentially let our clients, when they get into housing, to help them really start over.”
Supporting the shelter by partaking in the wine-pairing event were Killeen resident Valerie Payson and her husband, Mark Kujan.
Payson explained she came at the recommendation of one of the candidates for Killeen ISD school board.
“It’s extremely encouraging, and it’s inspiring to know that everybody wants to give back to the community, and it’s just uplifting,” she said. “(it has been) a lot of fun and we’re having a good time supporting a cause.”
