Campers young and old enjoyed a good old fashioned overnight campout last weekend at Dana Peak Park and took part in fishing, volleyball, trail hiking and stargazing as part of the two-day experience at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Sponsored by the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department as part of its Outdoor Recreation program, the annual event was deemed a success by organizers with more than 40 participants.
Kailie Gomez, outdoor programs coordinator, and Adam Trujillo, activities and special events manager, were among the staff and volunteers who worked to put the program together and spent the night with others camping under the stars.
“We went treasure hunting, and I really liked hiking on the trails,” said 8-year-old Alexander P. He and his family live in Killeen and all slept in tents Saturday.
Mom, CeCe Medina, encouraged the boys to show off their creative nature crafts. Oldest son Angel P., 10, had a “shiny” pine cone, younger son Noel, 3, showed off his new mini-compass.
“It tells you where you are,” Noel said.
Papi Matt Medina was manning the grill Sunday morning, preparing to make breakfast in the open air while the rest of the family told stories of their exploits.
Event organizers kept families and kids of all ages busy Saturday with a nature walk and scavenger hunt, there was some geo-caching, a lively volleyball game, frisbee and soccer--and, of course, fishing.
“We had visitors from the Harker Heights library,” Trujillo said. “Miss Lisa (Youngblood) came and brought a story for the kids.”
According to Gomez, there were volunteer groups like the Central Texas Master Naturalists and the Leon River Dutch Oven Gang who came and brought additional programs for families. There were dozens of questions from kids and adults alike about nature and the flora and fauna the park provided.
“I liked the dessert they cooked,” said five-year-old Katie Marsh. The Leon River Dutch Oven Gang set up cooking stations near the pavilion and showed campers how to make a cobbler in cast iron pots. They offered tasty samples for everyone.
Saturday, organizers provided a dinner of hamburgers and hotdogs for all the families. Once the sun set, there was stargazing. Several campers identified planets as Mars and Venus were visible in the night sky.
The Parks and Recreation division sponsors a multitude of programs and more details are available on the website.
Art in the Park is scheduled for Saturday, April 29 at the Amphitheater in Carl Levin Park.
“We feel this more inclusive opportunity not only caters to families with young children but also to people of all ages and interests,” Trujillo said. The event will include art vendors, music, drinks and fun activities for all ages.
“This event will replace the annual Easter Egg Hunt, since there seem to be so many interesting hunts planned in the area,” Trujillo said.
Art in the Park will run from 4 to 8 p.m. The park is located at 400 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights.
