NOLANVILLE — When children turn 18 years old, it’s a milestone that families seem to cherish more than any other celebration.
Few could have been more special, however, than when Nolanville resident Kayla Gill turned 18 on Sunday.
This was no ordinary birthday party and not just because it had to be a drive-by and wave kind of event because of COVID-19 concerns, but it’s about Kayla herself and the fascinating story that describes her journey and the family that has surrounded her with an immeasurable amount of love and support.
That circle of love at the Gill household has consisted of mom Raylene, dad Josh, sister Emma, along with brothers Kyle and Ian and, of course, Kayla.
The Gills have lived in Nolanville for about five years have lived in several locations in Texas as a military family. They have extended family all over the country. Raylene is from Ohio. Josh is from Wyoming.
In an interview by phone with the Herald, Raylene described the day Kayla was born by saying, “She came into this world very sick with an extremely serious virus. I was emergency transported from Darnall Army Hospital on Fort Hood to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, where Kayla was delivered by C-section. Twelve hours after she was born at Lackland, doctors brought in a chaplain to perform last rites.”
“The doctors came in three more times while Kayla was in the NICU at Lackland and told us that we needed to take her off life support and let her go. According to one doctor, “You’ll never take her home nor will she have any quality of life or get out of the hospital.”
“I told them that’s not going to my decision but God’s,” Raylene said. “After that third time, I told them I don’t want to ever hear it said again that I essentially need to take my kid’s life.”
Weighing just 3 pounds, Kayla pulled the ventilator tube out of her throat and started breathing on her own later that night. The doctors were astounded by her strength and stubbornness.
“The doctors’ answers to our question about Kayla’s quality of life were, “We know she won’t make it to adulthood,” Raylene said.
“Now look! We’re celebrating her becoming an adult. That’s why we call her the miracle child!”
Kayla has always been in a wheelchair and has gotten progressively worse. She got a feeding tube shortly after she was born, she’s had seizures and never has been able to hold her head up, sit up or speak. About three years ago she was put on a ventilator and oxygen full time.
Raylene said, “Thanks to Patricia (Warden) at First United Methodist Church for coordinating the drive-by party, and we were so surprised at the turnout of cars, fire trucks, motorcycles, police cars. It just thrilled Kayla! I haven’t seen her smile that much in a long time. Red is her favorite color so she especially loved the fire trucks. The fire crew on duty climbed down from their units and posed for a group photo with Kayla.”
Warden, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, reported that the response to the drive-by birthday was 54 vehicles, including three units from the fire department and three police units.
“Including the people inside the vehicles, we easily had about 100 people show up for this event, which was the largest birthday party on record in Nolanville,” Warden said.
