NOLANVILLE — A Nolanville family made a huge difference in the lives of some the city’s children this week.
The family — who wish to be anonymyous — took it upon themselves to buy every toy or gift that a child wrote and requested from “Santa” at Nolanville City Hall recently.
The family said they are not doing it for any recognition.
“We are just a Nolanville family that loves this community,” the family said in a statement from the city. “Our kids are all grown up but we still have the desire to make sure every family has a wonderful Christmas especially after how difficult these last few years have been.”
Every year around Christmas time, the city of Nolanville has children come out to give letters to Santa, but instead of Santa delivering the gifts, it’s the Nolanville police and fire departments that make the deliveries.
This is the third year of Nolanville carrying out this tradition with the police and fire departments delivering gifts, but this year “things blew up” as Nolanville’s Community Outreach Coordinator Jennifer Shidler puts it.
Far more kids than anticipated in Nolanville wrote to Santa requesting gifts.
“We were scrambling to try and get these gift but when they came in, things changed for the better,” Shidler said of the generous family.
Last Friday, a family walked into Nolanville City Hall asking for the list of children who requested toys from Santa, but when Shidler was going to give them a name or two from the childrens’ request list, the family instead requested the entire list.
“Usually, we just have our officers go out and deliver the gifts, but this year to have a good Samaritan come in and take the list just left me completely flabbergasted at such an act of kindness,” Shidler said.
The family took Cpl. Jason Geddis and Officer Austin Burelison from the police department to Walmart with them, where together they filled over nine carts with toys, books and several bikes — with the merchandise totalling almost $4,000.
On Tuesday night, the Nolanville Police Department along with the members of the family and fire trucks from Central Bell County Fire and Rescue rolled into Sugar Maple Court to start delivering gifts.
One pickup truck carried toy gifts and another truck carried bicycles.
Residents of Sugar Maple Court stood outside with smiles across their faces as they watched the kids receive their gifts and the kids were very excited.
“Thank you, you guys,” one child said as Nolanville police left the neighborhood to go deliver more gifts to other areas of Nolanville.
