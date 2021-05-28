Where National Pet Month is celebrated in the month of April in the United Kingdom, here in the United States it’s celebrated in the month of May. So it was that the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library had pets as its theme last week, and was celebrated virtually by library director Lisa Youngblood last Thursday.
The fun actually started in the afternoon, with Youngblood leading a virtual tour of the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center (just before the Center’s kitten shower, which was held on Saturday). Accompanied by shelter manager Shiloh Wester, the tour showed the different areas of the shelter, described the different jobs the employees perform, and — bonus — showed off some of the animals waiting for their forever homes.
Watch the virtual tour on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/502583547762369.
Youngblood led the virtual Family Night program Thursday evening, and instead of its usual venue (her kitchen), it was held from the library’s Studio B. And though it was posted as two separate videos due to technical difficulties, it only reinforced Youngblood’s ability to adapt to changing circumstances.
Youngblood began by telling viewers, “I am so excited about celebrating National Pet Month!” Then she introduced the book “Nobody Asked Me!” by Steve Henry, saying, “Now, we’ve been talking about pets, and I thought that we would just talk about pet adoption. This (book) is about what happens when one pet is living a good lie, and the family adopts a new one.”
After reading the story, Youngblood drew attention to her basket full of plush animal puppets. These she used to sing “Old MacDonald Had a Pet,” complete with animal sounds which he encouraged young viewers to imitate at home.
She even had two unusual ones: a fish (she used puckered lips for this one) and a caterpillar (she used “nibbling” sounds for this).
It was here that Youngblood had to adapt to a technical problem, but it was a good place to do so as it was just in time for the second book of the evening, “Harry by the Sea” by Gene Zion. She said it was, “One of my very, very favorite books ever.”
She kept the camera trained on the book, enabling viewers to see the illustrations on each page as she read the story of a dog who gets covered in seaweed and is mistaken for a sea monster. This adaptation only served to enhance the storytelling experience.
At the end of the program, Youngblood thanked her viewers for joining her, adding, “Thank you for putting up with all of these technical difficulties. But it’s sometimes kind of nice to be forced to do something in a different and new way.”
Watch part one of the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/335322647937041, and part two at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/169685441754834.
