The Stewart C. Meyer Harker always holds a weekly theme that most, if not all, of its programs follow. Last week’s theme was weather, though the virtual Family Night program last Thursday took it one step further.
“We are actually going to look at both (weather and) the upcoming Groundhog Day,” said library director Lisa Youngblood.
Youngblood explained that Groundhog Day, which occurs on Feb. 2 each year, predicts the end of winter and the beginning of warmer weather. “If the groundhog comes out and sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter,” she told viewers.
The book Youngblood chose for the evening was “Groundhog Weather School” by Joan Holub. The illustrated popup book mixed a cute storyline about groundhogs learning to predict the weather at weather school with facts about the weather and animals (with a focus on groundhogs). Youngblood also took the time throughout the story to define the more advanced vocabulary (meteorologist, herbivore, hibernation) for her younger viewers.
After the completion of the story, Youngblood brought out her trusty felt board and several weather cutouts for an activity on the weather.
She sang a weather song to accompany the different weather states and used props for each: Sunny weather had her donning a pair of sunglasses; she used an umbrella and raincoat for rainy weather; and she wore a coat and scarf for snow.
She also explained the difference between thunder and lightning, something smaller children can have a difficult time understanding. Thunder, she said, is the loud noise that one hears during a rain storm, while lightning is the flash of light that one sees.
And, she added at the end of the activity, “Sometimes, if we have rain … when it’s over, we might get a rainbow.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/3152777631712851
