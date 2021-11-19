The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library took viewers of its virtual Family Night program on a virtual, behind-the-scenes tour of the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center last Thursday night.
While originally filmed last year during the pandemic and ensuing lockdown, the tour was no less informative and entertaining, and contained plenty of looks at the animals that were awaiting their forever homes at the time.
Shelter manager Shiloh Wester led library director Lisa Youngblood and the virtual audience on the tour, beginning with the cat adoption room and catios (cat patios that have lots of natural light and perches), of which Wester said, “These allow the cats to kind of roam free and give them a little bit more space.”
Wester next brought viewers to the in-house spay and neuter clinic. All animals are spayed and neutered prior to adoption, and the clinic allows this to take place on the premises; it is also where all animals are vaccinated, microchipped, and where they get their flea treatments and are de-wormed.
“It’s really nice to be able to do that here, in house,” Wester said.
Next up was the puppy room, where viewers were treated to the sight of several adorable, roly-poly puppies at play and which Wester said was, “Designed to keep our puppies away from (the) general population of the rest of the dogs, because puppies sometimes don’t have all their vaccinations, they don’t have their full immunity … so we keep them separated.”
The back of the shelter held a laundry room and a large cleaning room that contained sinks and even a dog washing area. Wester described some of the tasks that staff and volunteers performed, such a cleaning cages, laundry, dishes, and organizing supplies and donations.
In the room was a cage containing a wounded pigeon, which Wester said would be going to a wildlife rehabilitator to heal.
Though the shelter usually takes in the standard cats and dogs, they have on occasion held, like the pigeon, other wildlife, as well as pot-bellied pigs, goats, snakes, and once even a sugar glider.
From there, viewers were led to the cat intake room, where cats are held for 72 hours and checked for microchips and their temperaments assessed.
The dog intake room does the same for canines.
The dog hall began with the aforementioned dog intake room, continued to the outdoor dog yard, and then continued into the dog adoption area.
After Wester introduced a couple of staff members working that day, the tour concluded in the lobby.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1269839300469681.
