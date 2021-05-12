April was National Poetry Month, and last Friday was National Arbor Day, both themes that the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held throughout its programming.
Library director Lisa Youngblood, though, celebrated both in last Thursday’s virtual Family Night program.
She began by reading the book “Have You Seen Trees?” by Joanne Oppenheim, letting viewers know, “This is one of my favorite books about trees.” The story itself was a rhyming poem that followed different trees throughout the four seasons, using lots of descriptors and imagery.
At the conclusion of the book, Youngblood introduced the next segment of the program by saying, “I thought, since we’re talking a little bit about poems and we’re talking a lot about trees and how we love them, that we might want to make our own poem about trees.”
She explained that poems don’t necessarily have to rhyme, but she was going to focus on writing a poem that did use rhyme. She used her whiteboard to write several words that rhymed with the word “trees,” such as “please,” “sees” and “seas,” and “breeze.”
“Leaves,” she said, could be used as it is a “near-rhyme.” She also added the word “monkeys” to her list.
Then, using “Roses are red” as a formula, she wrote a short, simple poem that read, “Tall are the trees, they sway in the breeze, as everyone sees, the swinging monkeys.” (Daughter Sheridan Youngblood Reid helped with the last line.)
Youngblood also introduced viewers to a diamonte poem, which she said is, “In the shape of a diamond.” It begins with a single noun, then written underneath are two adjectives, then three participles (-ing words), four nouns, then back to three participles, two adjectives, and, finally, one noun; she made sure to define each part of speech for younger viewers.
The diamonte poem, which typically does not rhyme, will therefore be seven lines long. Youngblood’s finished product was, in fact, seven lines, and it did, indeed, form a diamond shape (she outlined hers to give her audience a visual).
“That’s a cool way to make a neat poem,” she said at the conclusion of the program. “You can use that for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, or about anything that you read or enjoy.”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/286860739647800.
