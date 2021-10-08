Fall made its official entrance on Sept. 22, so it was only fitting that Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library director Lisa Youngblood should devote the following evening’s Family Night program to the beginning of the new season.
“We are so excited because it is autumn!” she said in the virtual program’s opening.
She listed the four seasons and asked her audience, “Why do we call it fall?” saying perhaps the reason is because the leaves are falling from the trees. She also explained that the word “autumn” comes from the Latin “mature,” meaning, she said, “aging or ripening” and is a time where we prepare to harvest our “mature” crops.
The first book Youngblood read was “My Autumn Book” by Wong Herbert Lee. The story, told from a little girl’s perspective in rhyming text, was about the changes that the fall season brings. It discussed how the weather is cooler, insects and animals are preparing for winter (chipmunks gathering seeds, geese flying south), and how the leaves of the oak trees are falling to the ground.
Youngblood said at the story’s conclusion, “I just thought we would look at some of those acorns,” connecting elements of the story to some real world science. She had three different acorns from three different oak trees — burr oak, red oak and Spanish oak — and showed them to viewers, discussing their different traits. She also encouraged children to look for acorns on their own.
“We have learned a little science, and now I’m going to read a little poetry,” she said, introducing the second book of the evening, “Leaf by Leaf: Autumn Poems” by Barbara Rogasky. The book held a collection of autumn-themed poems by many well-known poets, including Whitman, Browning, and Poe, though Youngblood had chosen lesser-known poets to share.
Youngblood had preselected three poems, beginning with “September” by Helen Hunt Jackson.
“That’s a poem about the colors of autumn and some of the things that she saw in September that let her know that autumn, or fall, was coming,” she told her audience.
She also read “The Chipmunk’s Day” by Randall Jarrell and “The Great Horned Owl” by Marge Piercy.
“Happy happy happy fall, happy happy happy autumn, and enjoy enjoy these cooler nights and days!’ Youngblood said at the program’s conclusion.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1211887109319148.
