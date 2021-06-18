Summer may not officially begin until June 20, but one would never know it from the already hot temperatures and heat advisories.
“I am so excited because of all the sun that we’ve been seeing lately. We have been ready for summer, and boy, is it here,” Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library director Lisa Youngblood observed at the beginning of her virtual Family Night program, setting the stage for the evening’s timely topic, hydration.
Youngblood opened the program by reading the book “Summer Sun Risin’” by W. Nikola-Lisa. The story used rhyming text to take the reader through a day on the farm, describing the various chores performed as the sun rises and sets.
Youngblood then said, “We have been talking about the sun going overhead and how hot it gets,” and discussed a little about sun safety precautions, such as wearing sunglasses to protect one’s eyes, wearing a hat, and using sunscreen. But, she said, the most important thing is to stay hydrated.
As she explained to young viewers that hydration means “drinking a lot of water,” she was joined by family member and culinary arts teacher Shelby Martin to further explore the topic.
Martin said that hydration is important for animals as well as people, and that water is essential for our bodies, especially when considering that our bodies are made up of between 60 and 70 percent water, requiring us to take in enough liquid to keep our bodies operating at their peaks.
Youngblood pointed out that children are actually more at risk of dehydration, so both women talked a little about signs of dehydration. Of course, our bodies tend to signal us to drink more water when we get thirsty, but other signs include headaches, stomachaches, and even joint pain.
Martin mentioned that hydrating does include other liquids such as juice, tea, coffee, and even sports drinks (these contain electrolytes, which are good for our bodies). “But the best type of liquid to drink is water,” Youngblood said.
After the two showed viewers a few of their favorite drinking vessels (like Youngblood’s Scooby Doo cup), Martin discussed ways to make water “more palatable.” Her suggestion was to add some fruit to the water to infuse flavor; she uses frozen berries, she said, as Youngblood added some frozen strawberries to her cup, as well as some fresh apple slices. Martin said that the fruit, too, is made up of water, as well as natural sugars, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients.
Youngblood suggested adding water to fruit juice. “The idea is that we want to get more water in proportion to everything else ... so that we can stay hydrated all summer and all year long.”
The program concluded with Youngblood saying, “We hope that you are ready to stay hydrated. Drink, drink, drink, water, water, water, and have a great summer!”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/154388700062133.
