International Dot Day, a day that celebrated not only the book “The Dot” but also its message of creativity, was last week, and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library celebrated in its own fashion with a week-long creativity theme. Last Thursday’s Family Night program continued that theme, with library director Lisa Youngblood focusing on different ways to be creative.
“We want you to be thinking of ways that you can use the creativity that’s inside all of us,” Youngblood told her virtual audience at the beginning of the program.
She began with the book “Child’s Play” by R.J. Peralta. The story was about three children’s different creative paths—one singer, one artist, one writer—and who are faced with a move, then learn that “home is wherever they can be together.”
“I think that being creative is a really wonderful way to explore your emotions,” Youngblood said at the end of the story. Then, as she discussed inspiration, she drew attention to the different hats she had with her.
The first was a top hat with goggles, which she explained was “Steampunk” and said that it inspires her to think of different ways to decorate and embellish. The cowboy hat she said inspires her to dance and sing. Her wizard’s hat she said inspires her to use her words (she called this “wordsmithing”), and her Star Wars helmet she said inspires her to play. Collectively, her hats spark her own creativity in different ways.
The second book Youngblood had chosen for the night was a favorite for many, “I Ain’t Gonna Paint No More!” by Karen Beaumont. The story was mostly sung to the tune of “It Ain’t Gonna Rain No More,” and incorporated rhyming and rhythm, colors and the parts of the body as it told of a boy who loves to paint everything, including himself. Youngblood then gave the story a second read-through, encouraging viewers at home to sing along with her.
Family Night is held virtually every Thursday evening beginning at 6 p.m. and can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Watch last week’s program at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/896916527916766.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.