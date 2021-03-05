The Family Night program held by the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library every Thursday evening usually follows the library’s theme of the week, but there are some exceptions.
Last Thursday was one such exception, when library director Lisa Youngblood veered from the week’s health theme and held a storytime containing two stories, one of which was done in the oral tradition.
Youngblood said at the beginning of the virtual program, “I’m going to do a story sharing where I read you a story, and then I’m actually going to tell the story, which means you have to be ready to use your imaginations to keep our story going.”
“(And) Indie loves storytelling,” she added, when her Great Dane, India Jane, video-bombed the program briefly. (Her pets all decided to get in on the action throughout the evening in different ways, as would be seen on camera.)
Youngblood introduced the award-winning book “Anansi the Spider: A Tale from the Ashanti” by Gerald McDermott by explaining that the story comes from Ghana, a country in Africa, and is a little bit of folklore from that region. “Anansi is a little bit of a tricky character,” she said. “He’s a trickster character.”
The story is about how Anansi’s six sons rescue him from both a fish and a falcon, while also explaining how the moon came to be in the sky for all to see.
The second story, also featuring Anansi, was expertly told by Youngblood in the oral tradition.
“In this story he is a little lazy, and he is a lot tricky, and he tries to get something for almost no work,” she said before launching into the folktale “Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock.”
This time, Anansi goes looking for food when he happens upon a magical moss-covered rock, which causes him to faint every time he says the words “moss-covered rock.” He uses this to his advantage to steal the food from other animals (monkey, elephant, and cheetah) by tricking them into saying the words.
Turtle, however, has observed all, telling the animals what has happened; turtle turns the tables on Anansi, allowing the animals to retrieve their food.
Telling the story orally works on children’s narrative skills, an important part of early literacy. Youngblood said in an interview, “I really wanted (young viewers) to see the basic beginning, middle and end (of a story), she said, “using repetition, basic plot structure… (and have them) becoming a part of the storytelling.”
She said that she finds these types of animal tales are reminiscent of the Native American folktales, as well.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/335679751159349
