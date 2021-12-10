The City of Harker Heights held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony last Thursday evening, which happened to coincide with the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Family Night program. So it only made sense for the virtual Family Night program to bring the tree lighting into viewers’ homes.
Library director Lisa Youngblood said in a short, introductory video, “We are just about to do our Christmas lighting. It is going to be so fun!” she said.
The short video ended, to be replaced by the live feed from the Parks and Recreation Department which Youngblood posted directly to the library’s Facebook page, right after she told viewers, “I knew that you would definitely want to see this with me.” (With nearly 400 views, people surely did want to see it.)
The live Parks and Recreation feed opened with Mayor Spencer Smith leading the gathered crowd in a moment of silence in honor of Firefighter Paramedic Cole Hagen. Parks and Recreation director Jeff Achee then welcomed everyone and thanked the mayor, city council and city staff.
“This is a wonderful community, it’s a wonderful city, that supports each and every one of their teammates,” Achee said. He then led the crowd in a countdown, and the tree was lit. With approximately 5,000 lights, it was an impressive display.
Achee thanked everyone for coming, as well as both H-E-B and Dunkin’ Donuts for their donations of refreshments. He also thanked the Chamber of Commerce for its support.
Achee also took a moment to remind everyone of upcoming events: Frost Fest and Movie in the Park on Dec. 10. The Brew and Bacon 5K Run on Dec. 11, and the wreath decorating and Parade of Lights contests.
He encouraged those gathered to mix and mingle, and enjoy the refreshments. “We are excited to celebrate the holiday season with you all,” he said. “We look forward to seeing you at our other events.”
The video can be seen on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr/videos/4904632516216389.
