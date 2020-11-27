The Thursday night virtual Family Night program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library typically follows the library’s theme of the week. Last week’s theme was rhyme, so library director Lisa Youngblood took the opportunity to introduce poetry concepts to young viewers.
“What is poetry?” she asked her audience at the beginning of the program. “It’s a literary piece of work that basically really pays a lot of attention to feelings.”
“Does it have to rhyme?” she asked again. “No, it doesn’t have to rhyme, but we’re going to start off with a little rhyming poem for you because it’s one of absolute very favorites.”
The book she began with was “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” by Bill Martin, Jr. and John Archambault. A rhythmic, rhyming poem, the story sees the lowercase letters of the alphabet climbing a coconut tree, only to fall out and be rescued by their uppercase relatives. Youngblood made sure the story was interactive, encouraging viewers to repeat “Boom Boom” whenever she read “Chicka Chicka.” She also drew attention to the rhyming words, saying for parents, “They help us with phonological awareness as we’re getting into our early stages of reading.”
Youngblood next did a run-through of the alphabet song, explaining that even the names of the letters rhyme.
She explained that rhymes mean words have the same sounds, and did an exercise with magnetic letters to emphasize the point. Using the base word “at,” she made the words bat, cat, and mat. Using “in,” she made the words win, tin, and kin. This both reinforced the rhyming concept and taught early reading skills.
“(Do you) remember I told you a poem does not have to rhyme?” Youngblood asked her audience. “We are going to do a poem that does not rhyme, but it has beautiful language.”
She then read “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak, presenting it as a narrative poem and saying it does not rhyme but tells a story. This, too, she made interactive, having children “roar a terrible roar,” “gnash (their) terrible teeth,” “roll (their) terrible eyes,” and “show (their) terrible claws” right along with the main character and the beasts. She also had them “wildly rampaging” along with the wild things in the book.
At the end of the program, Youngblood said, “I invite you to come to our library or look online for some other fabulous poems that you could read together as a family.”
The video can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/948096262386723.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.