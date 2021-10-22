Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library director Lisa Youngblood took the viewers of her virtual Family Night program last Thursday evening with a bit of an astronomical journey by looking to the night sky.
Youngblood said at the top of the program, “Today we’re going to try a whole lot of new things...We are definitely going to try to read a book, but the pictures were so amazing that I wanted you to see them.”
The selected book for the evening was “The Night World” by award-winning author Mordicai Gerstein, which Youngblood read with the pages close to the camera so that viewers could get a good look at the illustrations. About a boy and his cat exploring their nighttime world, the pair watch as the world comes alive around them as dawn approaches.
The illustrations themselves began in black and white, and as she read the story, Youngblood asked viewers to find the animals silhouetted therein; as dawn nears in the story, color is added, until the illustrations become full-color with the story’s conclusion.
“I thought that we would just take a look at the moon,” Youngblood said for the second portion of the program, taking her audience on a little space expedition with her trusty felt board.
She explained that the sun is always shining but is not always visible due to the earth’s rotation. There are times when the earth gets between the sun and the moon, casting shadows on the moon. The new moon, she said, occurs when that shadow covers the entire moon, which she showed by placing a block circle on her felt board.
The slivers of moon that show are crescents, Youngblood said, and she explained the difference between crescent and gibbous moons, as well as what waxing and waning mean, all the while posting the varying shapes around the felt board in a clockwise circle to illustrate the moon’s different phases for young viewers to see.
The full cycle of the moon takes about one month to complete, then begins again, she said in conclusion.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/347330513813057.
