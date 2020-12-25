The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Thursday Family Night program this year fell on Christmas Eve, and while the program was scheduled to go on as planned, last Thursday’s Family Night library director Lisa Youngblood produced a program that was not only holiday-themed, she also introduced to viewers members of her own family and discussed their holiday traditions.
After introducing family members Shelby. Sheridan, and Ian, she said, “Instead of reading just a regular picture book, today I am going to read from my actual, honest-to-goodness recipe book … I am going to show you one of my favorite recipes … something that I love to cook for a lot of our holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas.”
She was making a chocolate pie, one that even children could help with, as her method relied on the microwave and not the stovetop, saying, “One of the reasons that I wanted to use a microwave is because this is ... an easy way to get started cooking with kids.”
Ingredients were mostly items that are found around the home: One cup of sugar; one quarter cup of cocoa; one heaping quarter cup of flour; three egg yolks; two cups of milk; three tablespoons of butter; one and a quarter teaspoon of vanilla; and one frozen pie shell (of at least 8 inches).
She preheated the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and poked holes in the bottom of the crust (Shelby, a culinary arts instructor at Copperas Cove High School, explained that this is known as “docking” and allows steam to escape, preventing the crust from puffing up)., which would bake for about 12 minutes,
Meanwhile, Youngblood whisked together the dry ingredients — sugar, cocoa, and flour. “It looks a little like hot cocoa mix,” she explained.
In another bowl, she combined the wet ingredients, using one half cup of the milk and the egg yolks, which she demonstrated separating for viewers; once separated, she poked the yolks with a fork and beat them well, adding another half cup of milk, mixing, and then adding it to the dry ingredients. She added the remaining milk, again mixing thoroughly.
The mixture initially went into the microwave for three minutes, at which time she removed it and stirred, reminding viewers that this would become a custard, which Shelby explained was simply a mixture of milk and eggs found in food like quiches as puddings.
Youngblood put the mix back into the microwave for a minute at a time, removing it to stir and checking it until it had reached a thicker consistency — about six minutes total. All that was left to do was add the butter and vanilla and stir these in completely.
By this time the crust was out of the oven and slightly cooled, it was then filled with the chocolate mixture. The pie could be topped with whipped cream, Cool Whip, or even meringue.
As they prepared the pie, they discussed their own traditions, such as favorite holiday foods, ornaments, and decorations. Youngblood also talked about new traditions. “I (know) that you may need to make a lot of changes this year … think about something that you could start, something that would be a new tradition, something that you would really enjoy.”
She asked viewers to add comments about their traditions, or ones they would like to start, then ended by saying, “Happy holidays! May the force be with you!”
Watch the full video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/305813200724795
