Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library director Lisa Youngblood took viewers of her virtual Family Night program on a hunt last Thursday … a hunt for clues in the books that Youngblood had chosen for the evening’s mystery theme.
Youngblood began with the book “The Detective Dog” by Julia Donaldson. Using rhyming text and repetition, the book tells the story of Nell the dog, who has to solve the mystery of a school library’s missing books. Once she “sniffs” out the culprit, she shows him the public library, where the thief learns that he doesn’t have to resort to stealing but instead can borrow as many books as he likes for free.
Afterwards, Youngblood discussed what a mystery actually is, saying it usually involves a crime of some sort (such as stealing library books, as in the story), and in order to discover whodunnit, one must follow clues and question suspects (which she also defined).
Youngblood then read the second book, “Whobert Whover, Owl Detective” by Jason Gallaher. In this story, Whobert the Owl discovers his opossum friend “dead” (he was playing possum) and attempts to get to the bottom of it.
He questions the forest animals, but not only overlooks clues, he also doesn’t wait for his woodland suspects to finish giving their evidence.
Clues are left within the illustrations for children reading the story to find.
“Whobert Whover misses a lot of clues because he does not listen,” explained Youngblood, later saying, “He was so busy being a detective that he wasn’t actually paying attention to what anyone else was saying.”
Both of the books Youngblood had chosen served as an introduction to the mystery genre, one that for many children would be something new.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/1233744680364229.
