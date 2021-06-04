Everyone loves dinosaurs, so when the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library had a dinosaur theme last week, you can be sure that children (and their parents) had some fun with the programs that were held, to include Thursday’s virtual Family Night program.
Library director Lisa Youngblood was dressed for the occasion in her safari outfit and pith helmet, welcoming everyone to her “dinosaur kitchen” to “dig up some dinosaurs.” Of course, as there were no actual dinosaurs available, she instead began teaching a little bit about them with the first of two books of the evening.
Youngblood started with “All About Dinosaurs (A True Book): Discovering Dinosaurs and Other Clues to the Past” by Cody Crane, a nonfiction book that discussed the evidence of and learning about dinosaurs through fossils, or paleontology.
The short, colorful chapter book talked about different types of fossils, which all give clues about dinosaurs and their lives. Youngblood introduced some vocabulary (showing the glossary in the back of the book, explaining not only where to find it but a glossary’s function).
Part of the book even referenced Sue, which some viewers (and readers) may remember from a while back from the Varsity Tutors behind-the-scenes look at the specimen. The end of the book also gave some fossil facts, such as fossils are found on every continent on Earth, a specimen must be at least 10,000 years old to be considered a fossil, and gave some craft ideas that children could do with dough.
Then, after introducing her plush dinosaur “helpers”— a stegosaurus, tyrannosaurus, and velociraptor — Youngblood read the second book of the evening, “Groovy Joe: Ice Cream & Dinosaurs” by Eric Litwin. This rhyming picture book featured Groovy Joe the dog sharing his doggy ice cream and singing catchy tunes with a number of dinosaurs.
“I love getting groovy, Youngblood said. “I love to get groovy with Joe and I do also love one of his dances. It’s called ‘the groovy dance.’”
Here she sang and danced (in grand Groovy Joe style), encouraging her young viewing audience to get on their feet and join in, adding words and steps as she continued the mini-dance party, right up to the end of the program. (Parents be warned, the song is catchy and will definitely stick with you!)
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/937157933771206.
