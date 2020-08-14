The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held Money Madness Week last week, during which area children learned about the fundamentals of money.
Wednesday saw a Money Madness gameshow, while Thursday’s Family Night brought a short storytime and a lesson on currency.
The virtual program opened with library director Lisa Youngblood reading the story “Baby’s First Bank Heist” by Jim Whalley.
In the rhyming picture book, Baby Frank is denied a pet by his parents, so he robs a bank and orders several improbable pets from the internet, among them a meerkat, a giraffe, and a rhino.
Once discovered, and to make restitution to the bank, the family opens a zoo. The author makes clear that the moral of the story is, stealing is wrong.
At the book’s conclusion, Youngblood said, “I thought that we would look at money, because some people may have only seen certain types of money.” This led to the lesson of the night, U.S. currency.
Youngblood began with the different types of paper currency. Beginning with the one-dollar bill, she showed the picture of George Washington on the front, the word “ONE” on the back, and the serial numbers.
She repeated this with the five-dollar bill, pointing out the Lincoln Memorial on the back.
With the 10-dollar bill, she showed the picture of Alexander Hamilton, and told the audience that he started the United States Treasury Department, and showing the bit of pink/red on the front of the bill.
Doing the same for the $20 (with Andrew Jackson) and the $50 (with Ulysses S. Grant), the $100 bill also got a mention with Benjamin Franklin pictured.
Different coinage was also addressed, with Youngblood explaining, “Every coin is worth a different amount.” Here she showed the penny, nickel, dime, and quarter, telling how much each was worth.
She pointed out the pictures on the coins, too, noting that they are all raised, creating almost a three-dimensional effect.
Youngblood used math throughout the program, too, explaining how many one-dollar bills make up a five, or a 100, and that it takes 100 pennies just to equal one dollar.
At the end of the program, she reminded her young viewers that it is important to save, and when spending, to spend wisely.
The program, split into two parts, can be seen on the library’s Facebook page. Part one, the storytime portion, can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/976499039481051/, and part two, the lesson on currency, can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/586507345571409/
