The City of Harker Heights has been celebrating fall every Saturday in October with the Farmers Market Fall Festival with extended hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Hall Parking Lot, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
Activities Coordinator Sara Gibbs told the Herald Tuesday that there are only three weekends left for residents to participate in the market.
Gibbs said, “We had a great Public Service Day last weekend that included participation by the police and fire departments plus the Pet Adoption Center.”
The Police Department collected new or gently used bikes; bike parts and monetary donations for their Blue Santa Drive and the Pet Adoption Center also collected donations.
The Farmers Market will be open on Oct. 16 with the Harker Heights Public Library hosting an outdoor Storytime at the Farmers Market starting at 10 a.m. with songs, stories and more. Families will be able to decorate a Styrofoam pumpkin to take home. Registration is not required.
The Farmers Market will be giving away free Pumpkin Growing Kits on Oct. 23. These kits will include pumpkin seeds, soil and a cup to grow pumpkins at home. The kits will also include a Farmers Market coloring page, drawn by Ezra’s Joyful Creations, one of the market’s vendors. A limited supply will be available.
On Oct. 30, the Farmers Market 2021 season will come to an end.
Gibbs said, “We invite families to dress in their Halloween costumes and go trick-or-treating at the market! Vendors who are giving out candy will have ‘Trick-or-Treat Here’ signs on display for families to visit.”
Gibbs encourages family friendly costumes.
For more information, call 254-953-5493 or go to http://bit.ly/heightsfarmersmarket.
