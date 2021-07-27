The Fiber Frenzy program at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library is held on the third Friday evening of every month and introduces a fiber arts project to attendees, sometimes consisting of something that requires basic knowledge, but sometimes is made for beginners wanting to learn a new skill.
Reference librarian Christina Link, who leads the program, introduced a cross-stitch project in June for beginners and allowed participants to finish their projects at home.
July’s Fiber Frenzy was an opportunity for them to bring their finished products back for both ideas on and help with getting them ready for display.
Link would show attendees of the in-person program three different ways they could finish off their projects and get them ready for either gifting or simply displaying in the home.
The first, both easy and remarkably inexpensive, required only a small wooden embroidery hoop and ribbon.
The top portion of the hoop she wrapped in ribbon, securing both the start and end points with a dab of hot glue. She cut off the excess ribbon, leaving a bit at the top to make a loop, then, centering the design, fit the hoops together (she warned this would be a tight fit).
She said any excess fabric can be glued to the back of the hoop, completely trimmed away, or even stitched to the leftover ends on the back. It was now ready to hang, and the process took less than 15 minutes.
One can also buy a regular picture frame. Remove the back of the frame and the (usually) cardboard backing. Center the design on the cardboard and return both to the frame, folding any excess fabric and taping that excess down in the back. Replace the backing, and it’s ready to display. This took about five minutes in total.
Link said, “If you’re really feeling adventurous, you can turn it into a pillow.”
She had sewn her project to another piece of fabric, then stuffed it with some filler/batting before sewing it shut. She also glued some decorative piping around the edges for good measure. And this method, despite the extra steps, still took only about an hour.
Link said that there are a lot of options in finishing and framing a piece, all of which are quick and easy (and inexpensive).
She offered one final piece of advice. “Don’t leave your piece(s) of artwork in a drawer. Get them out and display them.You worked too hard on your art to let it not be displayed and admired.
“You should be proud of what you’ve done,” she concluded.
Next month’s project will feature crocheting head bands, “Something small and simple,” Link said.
As always, all materials will be provided to those who attend the in-person program.
Space is limited so preregistration is required and already underway. Call Link at 254-953-5491 to reserve a spot now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.