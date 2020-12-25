While the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library holds multiple children’s programs each week, the Fiber Frenzy program, usually held on the third Friday of each month, is one program that is tailored to adults.
The program is led by reference librarian Christina Link, and projects are mostly seasonal and involve all types of fiber arts, such as sewing or knitting.
Last Friday, however, Link chose a project that virtually anyone can do, and without sewing — Christmas stockings.
“I was originally planning on sewing these,” Link said at the beginning of the virtual program, “but let’s get serous — I’m a busy working mom and I don’t have the time for that, and I know a lot of people don’t (ether), so instead of sewing them, we are going to use one handy-dandy hot glue gun.”
There were only a few materials needed for the project: some felt material in any color (Link used traditional red and white), paper for the pattern, scissors, glue (Link used hot glue), and any other materials one would want to add decoration to the stocking, such as glitter.
Link began by cutting out a basic stocking pattern from the paper and tracing it onto two pieces of the red felt, then cut out two square pieces that she would use for the cuffs of the stocking about halfway down, leaving some room at the top. She then glued these down.
Then, fitting the two pieces of the stocking together, with both pieces facing inward (inside-out), she glued around the sides roughly one quarter of an inch from the edge, leaving the top open.
“It’s okay if it’s not perfect,” she said. “It really won’t be visible once you glue it down and flip it (right-side out).”
One the stocking was completely glued, Link took the overhang from the cuffs and flipped them down, gluing them into place. She then flipped the entire stocking, cuffs and all, right-side out.
She also fashioned a hanger by cutting a small strip from another piece of felt, folded it in half and gluing it, then glued the hanger to the inside of the stocking. All that was left was the decoration.
“This would be a very fun craft to do with the family,” Link said, “especially when it comes to the decorating. You can particularly let the little ones do that part. I’m sure they would absolutely love that.” She suggested glitter glue or regular loose glitter.
At the end of the program, Link wished everyone to, “Have fun, and happy holidays!”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/449869569340523.
