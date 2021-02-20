The field is set for elections to the Harker Heights City Council and Killeen school board, with 11 candidates vying for five open seats on the two governing bodies.
Six city residents have filed to run in the May 1 Harker Heights Council election, according to City Secretary Julie Helsham.
Current Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist, who has filed for reelection to a second term to his Place 2 seat, is facing an opponent with the filing of Howard “Scot”Arey, IV.
Four candidates have shown an interest in the Place 5 seat being vacated by Jody Nicholas, who is term limited by the city charter and ineligible to seek reelection.
The candidates for Place 5 are Vitalis Dubininkas, Sam Halabi, Jeffrey Keith Harris and Stacey L. Wilson.
Killeen ISD board
In the race for two seats on the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees, five candidates have filed for spots on the ballot.
The Place 6 seat is being vacated by incumbent Minerva Trujillo, who has decided against seeking reelection.
Seeking the seat are Riakos “Rock” Adams, David “Rev” Jones and Cullen Mills.
Heading into the last day of filing last Friday, Place 7 incumbent JoAnn Purser was unopposed for reelection to the seat.
However, frequent candidate Lan Carter filed her paperwork before the deadline to challenge Purser, the school board president, for the Place 7 seat.
For Harker Heights residents, early voting by personal appearance will be held at the Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 19, 20, 21, 23, 25 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 23 and 26.
Election Day is May 1, with voting taking place 7 a.m.-7 p.m., at the City of Harker Heights Recreation Center Multi-Purpose Room, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
