Several dozen people gathered in Harker Heights to walk to bring awareness to veteran suicide Saturday. John Ring, founder of Buddy Watch Walk, organized the 2.2-mile walk.
Prior to leading the walk, Ring joined the masses in listening to a class given by Army Reserves Chaplain Lou Koon, a lieutenant colonel, from Atlanta.
Koon is the director of a nonprofit organization called Armed Forces Mission.
Another nonprofit organization, Fight The War Within Foundation — one of 13 organizations in attendance — recently became qualified to teach Koon’s class.
“We connected with (Koon) through networking,” said Maranda Briggs, founder of Fight The War Within. “And we are the first organization certified to teach the course.”
Koon’s course is called The Intervene Challenge. It was designed to give people the courage to ask the hard question: “Are you thinking of committing suicide?”
In military and civilian settings, Koon said he has done at least 1,400 suicide interventions.
“If your gut tells you that you need to be asking the question, you probably need to be asking the question,” Koon said Saturday.
Koon said that in all of the interventions he has done, he has never talked to someone who actually wanted to die.
“Suicide is not the result of wanting to die,” Koon said. “It is the result of loss that leads to hopelessness, and that hopelessness is so overwhelming that it short circuits our coping mechanisms.”
The Intervene Challenge was also designed to help people know what to do when a person says “Yes” to the question asked.
Fight The War Within is one of those organizations designed to get the help soldiers and veterans need.
“Our mission is to connect people of all walks to mental health resources, to provide emergency grants and to create community events,” Briggs said.
Fight the War Within is a fairly new organization, having been founded on July 6, 2020, in Savannah, Georgia.
“We try to navigate the vast world of resources, because sometimes, if you sit down and start Googling “help,” it gets overwhelming,” Briggs said. “And a lot of times, you’re not eligible for what you’re looking for.”
Although it was originally intended to be a service for those in the Savannah area, due to having to be mostly virtual during the coronavirus pandemic, it has opened it up nationally.
“We have people calling us from around the country,” Briggs said. “We had someone from Alaska last week contact us. We helped a veteran in Nebraska last month. So, it’s definitely shifting what our focus is.”
Fight The War Within can benefit anyone, but it does assist veterans most often, due to the proximity to many military installations in the southeastern part of the United States.
For more information on Fight The War Within, go to https://fightthewarwithin.org/.
