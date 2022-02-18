With just one day to go in the filing period, just two candidates have put their names forward for spots on the May 7 election ballot in Harker Heights.
Filing officially ends at 5 p.m. today at Harker Heights City Hall.
Two seats are open — the Place 1 seat occupied by Jennifer McCann, and the Place 3 seat, held by Jakeline Soriano Fountain.
McCann, who is serving as mayor pro tem, is self-employed and has been a resident of Harker Heights for the past 30 years. She filed for reelection to a second three-year term on Jan. 19.
Fountain is ineligible to seek reelection to the council because she is term-limited by the city charter, having served two consecutive three-year terms.
Local jeweler Tony Canterino filed for the Place 3 seat, also on Jan. 19.
He has been a resident of Harker Heights for the past 16 years.
Voting for the general municipal election from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. May 7.
Both the Place 1 and Place 3 terms will expire in May 2025.
Eligible persons wishing to become candidates must file an application with the Harker Heights City Secretary, Julie Helsham, 305 Miller’s Crossing before 5 p.m. today.
If no other candidates file for the two open seats, the City Council likely will cancel the election, and the two declared candidates will take office after the May 7 election date.
Killeen ISD
Five candidates are running for three open seats in the upcoming Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees election.
Three longtime Killeen ISD board members’ seats are up for grabs this May and only one incumbent, has filed to run again, as of Wednesday evening.
Up for election are the Place 1 seat, held by Shelley Wells, the Place 2 seat, currently occupied by Susan Jones, and the Place 3 seat, held by Corbett Lawler.
So far the only KISD incumbent to file to run in the May 7 election is Susan Jones.
David Jones, of Harker Heights, has filed to run for the Place 2 seat against incumbent Susan Jones.
Lenna Barr, of Killeen, filed to run for Lawler’s Place 3 seat, as has Oliver Mintz, of Killeen.
Brenda Adams, of Killeen, filed for Wells’ Place 1 seat.
The filing period for candidates to run in the election ends today.
For information on the May 7 election, including school board candidate applications, go to https://www.killeenisd.org/May0722_election.
MARCH 1 PRIMARY
Early voting, by personal appearance is underway for the March 1 primary election.
Early voting will be conducted in person each weekday, except for Feb. 21, which is Presidents Day.
Voting times are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today; Saturday, Feb. 19, 7 a.m.-7 p.m; Sunday, Feb. 20, noon-6 p.m.; Feb. 22-25, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Election Day voting is March 1, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the following locations:
Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing-Harker Heights.
Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East Second Avenue-Belton
Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive-Killeen
Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive-Killeen
Temple ISD Administration Bldg., 401 Santa Fe Way-Temple
Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach-Salado
Today is the the last day to apply for a ballot by mail request.
March 1 is the deadline for receiving ballots by mail (must be postmarked by Election Day).
