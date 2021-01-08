Filing will begin next week for two places on the Harker Heights City Council, which will be up for election in May.
The city will hold a general election on May 1 to fill Place 2 and 5 on the City Council.
Incumbent Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist currently holds Place 2. Jody Nicholas is the council member in Place 5.
According to City Secretary Julie Helsham, filing for a place on the ballot begins on Wednesday, Jan. 13, and ends on Friday, Feb. 12.
Filing packets are available at the City Secretary’s office.
Helsham told the Herald Wednesday that Blomquist had picked up a filing packet from her office.
Having served two consecutive three-year terms, Nicholas is not eligible to run for re-election, as stated in the City Charter.
Early voting by personal appearance will be held at the Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on April 19, 20, 21, 23, and 27th.
Election Day voting on May 1 will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the City of Harker Heights Recreation Center Multi-Purpose Room.
Lynda Nash, who won a runoff election against Terry Delano on Dec. 19, will be sworn into the Place 4 seat on the council on Tuesday.
