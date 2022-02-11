With just one week to go in the current filing period, just two candidates have put their names forward for spots on the May 7 election ballot in Harker Heights.
Two seats are open in May, the Place 1 seat occupied by Jennifer McCann, and the Place 3 seat, held by Jakeline Soriano Fountain.
McCann, who is serving as mayor pro tem, is self-employed and has been a resident of Harker Heights for the past 30 years. She filed for reelection to a second three-year term on Jan. 19
Fountain is ineligible to seek reelection to the council because she is term-limited by the city charter, having served two consecutive three-year terms.
Local jeweler Tony Canterino filed for the Place 3 seat on Jan. 19.
He has been a resident of Harker Heights for the past 16 years and 2 months.
Voting for the general municipal election from a.m to -7 p.m. May 7.
Both the Place 1 and Place 3 terms will expire in May 2025.
Eligible persons wishing to become candidates must file an application with the Harker Heights City Secretary, Julie Helsham, 305 Miller’s Crossing before 5 p.m. Feb. 18.
MARCH 1 PRIMARY
Helsham mentioned at Tuesday’s council meeting that early voting, by personal appearance, will be held beginning on Monday, Feb. 14, for the March 1 primary election.
Early voting will be held on each workday through March 3 at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Another early voting site is the Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second St. in Belton.
Bell County Election officials are currently working with additional early voting hours and election locations and will publish those soon through the Harker Heights website or at the Bell County Election’s Office.
