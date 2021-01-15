The candidate filing period has opened for the May 1 municipal, college trustee and school board elections, and at least one local candidate has already thrown his hat into the ring.
In Harker Heights, Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blomquist filed Wednesday — the first day of the filing period — for reelection to his Place 2 seat on the council.
Blomquist was elected to the seat in 2018.
The Place 5 seat is also up for election in May. The seat is held by Council Member Jody Nicholas, who is completing her second term and ineligible for re-election.
Both seats carry three-year terms that expire in May 2023.
Filing applications may be picked up at City Hall, 305 Millers Crossing, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
Killeen ISD board
The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees election day will also be on May 1, and two board members will be up for election.
The current president, JoAnn Purser and board member Minerva Trujillo both have their terms ending in May.
No one had filed for the two seats as of Wednesday evening.
Candidates who want to file an application for a place on the ballot will be able to do so beginning on Jan. 13 and through Feb. 12.
Central Texas College
The Central Texas College District will hold an election this May for two expiring terms on its board of trustees.
The terms for Bill Beebe, Place 4, and Brenda Coley, Place 5, end this May. Both are at-large positions and carry six-year terms.
Candidates who want to file an application for a place on the ballot can do so beginning on Jan. 13 and through Feb. 12 at 5 p.m.
Both Coley and Beebe filed for reelection to their respective seats on Thursday.
Key dates for local elections
Jan. 1 - First day to apply for ballot by mail
Jan. 13 - First day for filing applications for place on general election ballot; first day for write-in candidate to submit declaration
Feb. 12 - Last day for filing application for place on ballot for election; must be received by 5 p.m.
Feb. 16 - Last day for filing as a write-in candidate in election
April 1 - Last day to register to vote in May 1 election
April 19 - First day for early voting by personal appearance
April 19 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)
April 27 - Last day for early voting by personal appearance
May 1 - Election Day. Last day to Receive Ballot by Mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.