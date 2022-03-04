Fire Chief Paul Sims, City Fire Marshal Brad Alley and the Harker Heights Fire Department were front and center making presentations at Tuesday’s City Council Workshop.
Alley discussed highlights of several amendments to the Harker Heights Code of Ordinances relating to the 2021 International Fire Code.
Food booths were addressed by stating that an operational permit is required for the operation of a food booth.
Mobile Food Preparation Vehicles were clearly defined in the amendments, meaning an operation using any heat-producing equipment to prepare and serve food to the public must be from a unit that is wheeled, or otherwise designed to be readily transported from place to place and which is not designated to be permanently connected to domestic water, sanitary sewer systems or electricity.
A number of other amendments addressed specific information about Food Booths.
Open burning that is offensive because of smoke emissions or create hazardous fires is prohibited under one amendment.
Another new amendment addresses “overcrowding,” stating that an officer of the fire department or any peace officer licensed by the city is authorized to stop events where there are obstructions in aisles, passageways or means of egress and where the actual occupancy exceeds the posted occupant load.
Fireworks are not allowed for use in the Harker Heights city limits in addition to Sky Lanterns, which are unmanned free-floating devices containing an open flame or other heat source.
Alley said, “There is no way to know where those will end up.”
Chief Sims presented an overview of Fire Department and EMS activity during 2021.
The fire department currently operates two stations. Central Fire Station houses an engine, medic unit, battalion chief, brush truck, reserve medic unit and 21 personnel across three shifts, A, B, and C. Station 2 houses a quint truck, medic unit, brush truck, reserve engine and 18 personnel across three shifts A, B and C.
Interesting data was released about calls of service in 2021:
Fire Calls-1, 711, EMS calls for service-4, 329; Total calls were 6,040, which equals about 16.5 responses per day. Fifty-eight percent of the calls were answered from Central Fire Station with 42 percent from Station 2.
The call volume increase over time is 35% from 2011 to 2016 and a 48% increase from 2011 to 2021.
Approximately 65% of the city is within a 0- to 5-minute response time from the Central Station, 10% is within 7 minutes and the remaining 25% is 10 minutes or greater.
From Station 2, about 75% of the city is within 0-5 minutes response time from Station 2, 10% is with 7 minutes and the remaining 15% is 10 minutes or greater.
Proposed Station 3, which will be located on the north side of FM 2410 between Indian Trail and Warrior's Path, is within 0-5 minutes response time from the site, 8% is within 7 minutes and 1% is 10 minutes or greater.
Construction plans for Station 3 are on hold due to budget restraints, according to City Manager David Mitchell.
Once all three stations are up and operational, approximately 98% of the city will be covered in a 0- to 5-minute response time, and the remaining 2% will be within 7 minutes.
