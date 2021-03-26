The Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Temple for the temporary use of a decommissioned fire engine as a backup during the refurbishment of Harker Heights Fire Department Reserve Unit 201.
Fire Chief Paul Sims said, “The City will be responsible for maintaining all necessary insurance on the loaned fire engine, maintenance during the term of the loan and will return the fire engine in like condition at the end of the loan period.”
Sims thanked Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles and the City Council for providing the endorsement of loaning the truck to HHFD.
The council also approved awarding a contract for a pavement reconstruction project at Central Fire Station at a cost of $139,270.
HCS, Inc. Commercial General Contractor of Waco will remove two steel underground water tanks used to test fire engine pumps and the removal/replacement of the concrete pavement on the east side of the station.
Also Tuesday, Steve Moody, was appointed as presiding election judge for the May 1 joint Harker Heights municipal election with the Killeen Independent School District. Patricia Darnell will serve as alternate judge.
In other action, the City Council voted to extend the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Declaration through May 3 and the Winter Storm State of Disaster Emergency Declaration through April 30,
Also Tuesday, the council passed an ordinance updating “Records Management” of the Harker Heights Code to meet the State of Texas Public Library and Archives Commission Requirements.
The change in the ordinance included the description of who would be designated for this position.
The council voted 5-0 in favor of appointing City Secretary Julie Helsham as the Records Management Officer.
In other business, the council approved the Oncor Steering Committee of Cities’ assessment of a 6-cent per capita fee to fund the activities of the committee costing Harker Heights $1,860.
The Oncor committee takes an active role in rate cases, appeals, rulemakings and legislative efforts impacting the rates charged by Oncor Electric Delivery Company, LLC, within the city.
They committee also has representatives at ERCOT. The committee has been the primary public interest advocate before the Public Utility Commission, ERCOT, the courts and the Legislature concerning electric utility regulation matters.
In other action, council members awarded a contract to Myers Concrete Construction for the Pinewood Drive Drainage Channel Scour Protection Project at a cost of $179,926.00.
The council also awarded two certificates of appreciation to organizations for their volunteer assistance to local citizens during the February severe weather storm.
They included: VFW Post 3892 represented by Commander Willie Keller, Senior Vice Commander Jimmie Surles and Junior Vice Commander Warren Close.
Certificates were also presented to the Post 3892 Auxiliary members: Auxiliary President, Pam Duncan, Auxiliary Chaplain Michelle Booker and Auxiliary Member Analuisa Tapia.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark was recognized for receiving the Dan Whitworth Fellow Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Texas Recreation and Park Society.
