The cooperative efforts of C Shift firemen/paramedics at the Harker Heights Fire Department and volunteers from the Harker Heights Lions Club gave out 48 Thanksgiving baskets of food to local residents Monday.
Representing C Shift with loading up vehicles as they passed through the equipment bay at Central Fire Station Number One on Indian Trail was Battalion Chief Jimmy Carson, Lt. Aaron Dunnam, Lt. Jacob Cordona, Driver/Operator Walter Elvidge, Driver/Operator Anthony Combs, Mike Licavoli, Alyssa Schwindt, Hunter Ringo, Nathan Elliott, Mandy Jimenez, Rene Fernandez, Jordan Clopton and Stuart Keifer.
Helping out with food distribution was also HHFD Executive Assistant Lindsey Kothmann.
Lions Club President Natalie Austin told the Herald, “The Lions love teaming up each year with the fire department for the Thanksgiving meal distribution and the Santa Pal Program. It truly warms our hearts to see the generosity of our community as they make donations as well as seeing the appreciation on faces of the families as they pick up their meals.”
The contents of the baskets this year included a turkey, a package of stuffing, a package of mashed potatoes, a can of jellied cranberries, a large can of corn, two packages of gravy mix, a large can of sweet potatoes, a box of rolls and a pie.
Large families of six or more received an additional can of corn and box of rolls.
Austin said, “When residents sign up for the Thanksgiving baskets, they are automatically entered into the Santa Pal giveaway where we distribute age-appropriate toys to families in Harker Heights. There will also be another application period for the Santa Pal program.”
The Santa Pal Giveaway is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p..m. at Central Fire Station.
Janice Tooke, a Lions Club member for the past 25 years, assisted with the Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway and expressed her appreciation to the Harker Heights Fire Department for their continued support and help in providing this opportunity for low-income families.
