Fireworks

Fireworks Warehouse in Nolanville sells fireworks in 2021 to residents who are planning on celebrating New Year’s Eve.

 By Madeline Oden | Herald

Bell County fireworks stands are in operation this week in advance of the traditional observance of ringing in the new year with a bang.

Bell County sellers in the Belton-Temple region include American Fireworks Superstore, 4273 U.S. Highway 190 in Temple; Fireworks Supply of Texas, 5115 State Highway 95 in Temple; Pink Rooster Fireworks, 5416 FM 439 in Belton; and Belton Fireworks Superstore USA, 7220 Nolan Bluff Road in Belton.

