Bell County fireworks stands are in operation this week in advance of the traditional observance of ringing in the new year with a bang.
Bell County sellers in the Belton-Temple region include American Fireworks Superstore, 4273 U.S. Highway 190 in Temple; Fireworks Supply of Texas, 5115 State Highway 95 in Temple; Pink Rooster Fireworks, 5416 FM 439 in Belton; and Belton Fireworks Superstore USA, 7220 Nolan Bluff Road in Belton.
Fireworks stands are also located near Nolanville and just outside Harker Heights on FM 439, as well as along State Highway 195 south of Killeen.
Bell County commissioners approve the sale of fireworks Dec. 20 to Jan. 1 at their Dec. 5 meeting.
Harker Heights Fire Marshal Brad Alley reminded residents that while it is legal to use fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county, the possession, manufacture, storage, sale, handling, and use of fireworks within the Harker Heights city limits are prohibited.
Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt also has previously shared safety tips with the community — precautions that include not allowing children to play with or ignite fireworks, and to soak all unexploded duds in a bucket of water for 24 hours before discarding.
