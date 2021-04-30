The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and Parks and Recreation Department are teaming up to bring the very first Spring Fest to the community on Saturday.
The free family event will be held at Carl Levin Park, 400 Millers Crossing in Harker Heights.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the “Let’s Go Fishing” children’s fishing activity beginning just before at 9 a.m. at the Carl Levin Park pond.
Equipment for this will be available, but Chamber of Commerce administrator Dee Dee Kloeker said that as supplies are limited, it is recommended that people bring their own gear if they have it.
There will be music, and food vendors will be on hand, including Kona Ice (the presenting sponsor of the event), Yum Yums (Asian fusion), Kettle CornUtopia, and Nothing Bundt Cakes.
There will also be merchant and art vendors, as well as information booths which include the Child Advocacy Center of Central Texas, the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, and Express E.R.
The day will hold plenty of family-friendly activities, as well, including those provided by Legacy Martial Arts and Signature Care Killeen, who, Kloeker said, are, “going to be doing a craft item for kids.”
There will even be a duck race in the pond, fun for all ages.
“You can adopt a duck,” Kloeker said, “and with that you get an opportunity to win a cash prize.” Duck “adoption” (these are plastic ducks) rates are $5 for one and $25 for a flock of 5, with all proceeds going to benefit the Chamber’s programs.
Masks are recommended, and social distancing will be in effect. Chamber of Commerce president Gina Pence said in an email communication, “Social distancing will be required, and we are asking all vendors to follow CDC guidelines. This is an outdoor event and attendees are recommended to wear masks if they feel it is needed.”
For more information about Spring Fest, please go to the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HarkerHeightsChamber/ or call 254-699-4999.
