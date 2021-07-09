The first jury trial held in Bell County since COVID-19 halted in-person proceedings last year involved a Harker Heights case — and ended with a 75-year prison sentence for the defendant.
After a five-day trial, a jury last week convicted D’Nerior Drew, 27, on a four-count felony indictment after he robbed a Harker Heights business last year.
“Following a sentencing by the jury, they returned a punishment sentence of 75 years in prison on each count,” said Bell Count District Attorney Henry Garza on Tuesday. “The sentence will run concurrently.”
Drew, of Bastrop, was indicted on Dec. 16, 2020. He was being held in the Bell County Jail this week on the second-degree felony charge of robbery.
A distinctive tattoo of a cross on Drew’s forehead helped Harker Heights police close the case.
On Oct. 21, 2020, around 6:25 a.m., Harker Heights police were dispatched to Lucky Winners in the 110 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in reference to a robbery.
There, a witness told police that two men walked into the business wearing masks, hoodies, gloves and with guns displayed on their clothing, according to the arrest affidavit. The woman “stated that one of the men had a tattoo of a cross on his head and that she recognized the man as ‘Scooter.’”
The woman told police “that one of the men wrote ‘Money now’ on a piece of paper and ‘$2,500 every two weeks’ on a separate piece of paper, approached the cash register and gave her the paper,” police said.
The employee gave the men more than $200 in cash from the cash register. The men left the store and drove away.
A Heights detective searched in a police computer program for a man fitting the description of “Scooter,” and located Drew, who has a tattoo of a cross between his eyes.
The witness identified Drew from a photo line-up as one of the men who robbed the business.
