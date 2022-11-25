Baylor Scott & White is encouraging area residents to get caught up on their vaccines, as many pediatric hospitals and clinics across the nation are experiencing a spike in viral illnesses.
“Many viruses we are seeing affect the lungs and breathing passageways,” said Dr. Dominic Lucia, the chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple. “In both children and adults, symptoms might be mild for some or more severe for others, sometimes requiring hospitalization.”
In Trauma Service Area L — composed of Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties — there were 180 available hospital beds, 17 available adult Intensive Care Unit beds and one available pediatric ICU bed as of Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Consequently, officials, like Lucia, have called on patients to seek care for non-emergency medical conditions at sites other than emergency rooms, so patients with more critical medical conditions can be seen quicker.
“We have been working hard to prioritize the patients who need urgent and emergency care,” said Dr. Jamie Avila, the division director of outpatient pediatrics at McLane Children’s Medical Center.
Patients can download the MyBSWHealth app — a resource that allows face-to-face visits with a health care provider through camera-enabled devices — from the App Store on your iPhone or Google Play on your Android phone to access virtual care options.
Last month, the Bell County Public Health District reported that a local child had recently died from the flu.
However, Health District Director Amy Yeager said she could not release any details about the child such as the age, gender or city of residence because of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 that protects patient information.
Dr. Ari Rao, senior vice president of pathology and lab medicine at Baylor Scott & White Health, emphasized how vaccinations can help prevent the illnesses that lead to these medical visits, hospitalizations and deaths.
“After the last two years, having relatively little circulation of flu, the immune system can ‘forget,’ so it’s important to ‘remind’ our immune systems safely through vaccination,” she said. “If you haven’t already, get your flu shot and your COVID-19 vaccine for yourself and your children.
“If you or your children have received the initial COVID-19 vaccines, get the new bivalent booster. If you or your children have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, we recommend all who are eligible get the vaccine and follow up with the booster.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.