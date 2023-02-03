For one Harker Heights Girl Scout, the life skills developed through selling cookies add meaning to cookie selling season.
Continuing in what has become a family tradition, 15-year-old Cailey Methvin followed two older sisters and her mother into the national girls’ organization. She now proudly wears a vest she received as a hand-me-down from her mother.
“I was kind of jealous of my middle sister, because she always talked about how cool it was,” Cailey said. “I had to prove her wrong.”
Cailey’s initial skepticism toward her middle sister’s raves about how cool Girl Scouts is have revolutionized into passion for the organization through which she has experienced many educational adventures with her troop funded through cookie sales.
“It’s really cool and honestly, my best experiences are like going to camp,” Cailey said. “And for our Girl Scout troop, after selling so many boxes, we got to go to NASA. A few years ago, we got to go to SeaWorld and pet a live shark and sleep over by the shark tank.”
In addition to Girl Scouts being predominantly led by women, Cailey said she appreciates how the organization makes girls more independent and confident in themselves.
“It’s not just about the cookies,” Cailey said. “I feel the top five things you learn are goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business practices. I learned how to make elevator pitches to make sales.”
But Cailey has turned this enriching educational experience into a talent, selling more than 1,250 boxes last year. She hopes to beat that record before the season closes on Feb. 26.
“I got to find out — did you know, that when sharks sleep, they don’t actually close their eyes?” The fascination was still evident on her face as she recalled her experience at SeaWorld. “I believe Girl Scouts has made me a better person.”
As she is selling cookies, Cailey tries to focus on being personable with the people who come to her booth.
“If they have something on their shirt that I recognize, I will ask them about it,” Cailey said. “I feel like saying ‘hi’ and ‘hello’ are kind of basic — being personal is better. And you get to find people’s personalities.”
In addition to traveling from door to door, Girl Scouts can be found selling outside local retailers, Cailey said. Ulta, Walmart or Walgreens are some of the most popular selling spots, she said.
While Cailey’s top sellers reflect the well-known favorites, Thin Mints or Caramel deLites, her personal favorites are the Lemonades.
But the profits from the sales don’t just fund educational trips and adventurous camping ventures. Cailey said she is grateful to support the American military through cookie donations, and giving back to the less fortunate through donations to Ronald McDonald House.
“For the kids, you know,” Cailey said.
Looking to the future, Cailey would like to be a politician, to tackle controversial and unpopular subjects.
With 11 years as a Girl Scout under her belt, Cailey said she would like to encourage younger Girl Scouts to continue doing what they love and having fun.
“You can only be a child for so long,” she said.
