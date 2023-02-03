Girl Scout

Cailey Methvin stands by her Girl Scout cookie table outside a retailer in Market Heights recently. The 15-year-old Harker Heights resident sold 1,250 boxes of cookies last year.

 Courtesy

For one Harker Heights Girl Scout, the life skills developed through selling cookies add meaning to cookie selling season.

Continuing in what has become a family tradition, 15-year-old Cailey Methvin followed two older sisters and her mother into the national girls’ organization. She now proudly wears a vest she received as a hand-me-down from her mother.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.