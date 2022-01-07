More than 200 people gathered at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Wednesday to celebrate the life of retired Harker Heights Fire Chief Jack Collier.
Collier, 72, who had over four decades in fire service — including 10 in Harker Heights — died on Christmas Day, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department.
A little after 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, the chimes of a bell cut through the silence in civic center’s main ballroom.
Harker Heights Fire Chief Paul Sims explained that the tolling of the bell symbolized the day of a firefighter, where a bell would ring at the beginning of a shift, when a firefighter is called to a mission and when the mission is complete.
The Rev. Jonathan Mellette, pastor of Oak Park United Methodist Church in Temple — where Collier and his wife were members — told those gathered that at his church there are no funerals, there are not memorial services; there are only celebrations of life.
Mellette, who mixed a little laughter into his eulogy, described Collier as a prankster and “larger than life.”
He began by telling humorous anecdotes about Collier’s prankster tendencies.
“My point is that Jack lived his life nurturing that playful spark that far too many allow to remain stuck in their childhood,” Mellette said.
Mellette said the sermon was one of the hardest he has prepared for and said while trying to “find” Collier in the Bible, he saw many parallels of the life of Moses to the life of Collier.
In Collier, Mellette said he saw a man called to constant service and helping others, just as Moses led the Israelites out of Egyptian slavery, as accounted in the Bible.
At the end of his life, Mellette said God granted Moses rest. He said that in his heart, the same rings true for Collier.
“Christmas morning 2021, Jack Collier received the absolute unequivocally best present possible — from none other than God himself. Jack was given rest,” Mellette said. “No more physical pain. No more emotional pain. No more suffering of any kind. No more gout. No more floods. No more masks.”
Speaking to the service that Mellette referred, Mark Labaj, chaplain of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Round Rock, said that when reflecting on Collier’s life, one should remember that every day matters.
Labaj calculated the days Collier lived and concluded it was 26,338 days.
“We say life is short and stuff,” Labaj said. “You know, in 23,000 days you’re going to make an impact somewhere, somehow. It just shows that everything matters, because everyone that’s in here is equal — at least in this: We have this one day. We’re not guaranteed tomorrow.”
Labaj married Collier and his wife, Dorothy, on July 4, 1980, in what was the first wedding he officiated.
Former Harker Heights Police Chief Mike Gentry corroborated Labaj’s statement when he spoke about his former colleague that he said was also his friend.
“I tell you what: He’s leaving a lot more than he’s taking,” Gentry said. “He’s leaving a lot of good memories and a lot of good influences in people. He has stepped up and he has been a friend of a lot of people.”
Gentry recalled times when he and Collier would go out to eat for lunch, and their common spot was Jack In The Box for a bag of tacos.
He said that ironically he and Collier’s wife are connected in that regard. Gentry said Dorothy told him that the night before he passed, she and her husband got Jack In The Box tacos after attending a candlelight service on Christmas Eve.
Collier served as fire chief of the Harker Heights Fire Department from 2006 to 2016.
Collier was born in Temple and raised by his aunt and uncle after his mother died when he was 14 years old, according to previous Herald reporting.
He graduated Temple High School in 1968 before serving three years with the U.S. Army.
Collier earned an associate degree in fire science from Temple College in 1979 and a bachelor’s degree in health management from Texas State University in 1982.
The former Heights fire chief worked as fire chief for several other fire departments in Texas, according to prior reporting, as well as serving as Fire Superintendent of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, during Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
Following the funeral, Collier was laid to rest at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.