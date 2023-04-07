Patrick Akpan, 38, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights
Patrick Akpan, 38, lives in Killeen, works in Harker Heights
What is your job occupation?
Franchise owner of BE’LISTX .
Where are you from originally?
Nigeria, Africa.
What brought you to this area?
The military brought me here.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the people of Harker Heights.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything I really dislike about Harker Heights.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is BE’LISTX.
What is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is H-E-B.
What community work do you do?
Evangelism in Killeen, Harker Heights & Copperas Cove.
What is your last book that you read?
The last book that I read was the Bible.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Black Panther.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Helping others in the community do what we are doing as a company as well. Serving others in the community.
